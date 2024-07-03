The Lincoln County News
Travis Q. Clifford, 48, of Warren, passed away on the morning of June 27, 2024, at the Sussman House in Rockport after a brief, but courageous, battle with cancer.

A time of visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., on Friday, July 12, at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting his memorial page found at stronghancock.com.


