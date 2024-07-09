Trenia Michelle Gergely, 52, of Waldoboro, passed away June 30, 2024 with her loving family by her side at MaineGeneral Health after a short battle with cancer. She was born Aug. 5, 1971, to Edward Knox and Marsha Thompson. She was the loving mother of Samantha Parker, Melissa Parker, and stepdaughter, Heather Gergely. She loved her fur babies, Terra and Kitty Boy.

Trenia married her loving husband, Jim Gergely, in 2014. She was well known in the community as a longtime employee at Flipper’s Market where she worked alongside her dear friend, Craig Lee. You could often find Trenia welcoming her family and friends to her home hosting the best Halloween, Easter, birthday parties, and cookouts at Gergely Campground and poker nights.

She was a devoted grandmother to her sweet “Lucy Girl,” who could convince her to go on any adventure. You never had to question if Trenia loved you because she showed you through her welcoming heart. Family and friends would describe her as strong, loyal, honest, hardworking, and a wonderful advocate. Her brother, Jimbo, described her as an angel. He loved to call her “Gert the Flirt.” She enjoyed trips home to Rutland, Vt. to visit her family and was always sure to stop for her favorite Gills grinder!

Trenia will forever be loved and missed dearly. She is survived by her mother, Marsha Thompson; mother-in-law, Sally Gergely; husband, Jim Gergely; brothers, Jimbo Knox and companion, Kristine Owens, Clayton Hurlburt and companion, Sandy Hudson, Robert Hurlbert; and brother-in-law, Jeffery Gergely and wife, Rene; her daughters, Samantha Parker and fiance, Butch Waite, Melissa Parker and companion, Daniel D’Angelo, and their father, Jeffery Parker; her stepdaughter, Heather Gergely; and her grandchildren, Lucy Waite, Brooklyn Smith, and Aleah Davis; many nieces and nephews and aunts; also special friends, Signe Wallace and family and Steve Wright.

Celebration of life will be held Aug. 10, 2024 from 1-4 p.m. at 2733 Friendship Road in Waldoboro. Memories and condolences may be shared at directcremationofmaine.com.

