Valarie took an easy breath and danced into a beautiful, heavenly garden greeted by her Savior Jesus Christ, her boy, Caleb, her daddy, Tom and countless other souls she couldn’t wait to see again. She slipped peacefully from this world in the arms of her loved ones.

Val was born in Bloomington, Ind. to a large and loving family. Her childhood was full of adventure. Traveling the world, riding horses with life-long friends, sports at MVHS and time with friends and family making memories she told of all her days.

She was a beautiful, strong, nurturing, and loyal mother to her children and any other person that needed her. Always ready to load the buggy and hit the road for camping, concerts, or to clear the air. And don’t forget the tunes, she loved music.

She wore many hats and made them all look good: wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, wreath wrapper, corporate banking, kraut maker, gardener, corner store keeper, alpha-1 support leader and double lung transplant warrior. She had a loving soul and a work ethic like no other, traits she was proud to see live on in her children.

Val was a force, an inspiration of strength and fortitude to everyone that was blessed enough to know her.

She will be missed by her loving mother, Darlene; sweets, Kevin; children, Hannah (Pete), Cole (Mariah), Tyler (Jolene), Andrew (Ashleigh) and Ally; grandchildren, Mckinlei, Maddie, Ellie, Lauren, Elliot, Jackson, and Logan; her siblings, Viki (Steve), Vanessa (Miguel), Anne (Chuck), Emma (Thommi), and Danny (Jyma); nieces; nephews; extended family; soul sisters, Dawn, Letitia, Rhoda, Jen, Rachel, and their families; constant companion, Calli; and dear friends and caretakers whom all meant the world to her.

A celebration of life is being planned summer 2023.

For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, visit her book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

