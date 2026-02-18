Valerie Gorrill passed on Feb. 12, 2026 in Damariscotta, a place she has called home for the past 25 years. She was born in pre-World War II London and raised in several villages outside of Cambridge, England. Valerie had many passions in life that kept her forever young at heart.

She was always a performer, starting in dance early in life and helped by her aunt Muriel in pursuit of her dreams. In Cambridge, she taught dance and performed in local productions. Her gift of dance and voice gave her a role in a University Players production, becoming the first nonstudent to appear on the bill. She always said her two claims to fame were teaching Charles Darwin’s nephew how to ballroom dance and touring the U.K. in a production starring Richard Dawson.

Performing also gained the attention of her future husband, Robert Gorrill. They met in Landstuhl, Germany, where Valerie was performing with British Combined Service Entertainment. They married and returned to the U.S., settling in Squantum to raise their family. From Den Mother for Cub Scouts and choreographer for Spring Strawberry Festivals to singer in Sunday choirs and dance and movement teacher, her roles were many.

As David and Stephen grew, Valerie found a further role working with people as recreational director at both The Friel Nursing Home and Braintree Manor. She brought song and movement into the patients lives.

Many appreciated her baking talent. She loved working with her grandchildren in the kitchen. Every day was a treat, from lemon meringue pies to German chocolate cakes, cinnamon twists to butter tarts. Everyone always left with a sweet memory.

The move to Damariscotta found community at St. Andrew’s, joining the choir and the women’s group. She also worked with the Meals on Wheels program. Hearts Ever Young became a fulfilling entertainment and life component, practicing and performing for the community.

She also loved the outdoors, hiking with friends, traveling with Bob, and time in the garden.

Valerie was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Gorrill. Her spirit will be kept alive by son, David and wife, Christine; son, Stephen and wife, Louisa; grandchildren, Lucey, Elizabeth, Robert, and Alexandra; and new great-grandchild, John.

A remembrance of life service at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Newcastle will be held in the spring. Details will be announced when they are finalized.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

