Van W. Seiders, 74, of South Bristol, passed away on the morning of June 15, 2021 at the Togus VA Medical Center, after a long battle with heart disease. Born in Cambridge, Mass. on Feb. 14, 1947, he was the son of Raymond and Eva (Amiro) Seiders.

Van grew up in South Bristol, attended local school, and graduated from Lincoln Academy. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served honorably before returning to South Bristol where he worked for many years as a carpenter and fisherman.

Van loved his grandchildren and attended as many of their events as he could. His positive attitude, strong will to live, and his love of his entire family kept him going despite his numerous health issues.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his long-time companion, Joyce Chipman.

Van is survived by his son, Pete and his wife Jessica; grandchildren, Dylan Benner-Seiders, Ashton Seiders, and Brooke Seiders; daughter, Tonya and her husband Michael Frame; grandchildren, Danielle Rothman, Michael Frame and his wife Ashley, and Katelyn Frame; great-grandchildren, Colin, Lorelei, and Maci; brothers, Vaughn Seiders, and Kenneth Seiders and his wife Connie; as well as his current companion, Terrie Dodge.

A graveside service, with military honors, will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 22 at the Old Oak Cemetery in Walpole.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

