Vaughn Merle Gray, 69, of Old Stage Road, Woolwich, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

He was born in Bath on Aug. 10, 1953, a son of Earl and Betty Gray.

He graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1971. He attended trade school for plumbing and received his master plumbing license. He entered the U.S. Navy. He was employed by Bath Iron Works as a plumber, retiring in 2017.

He was a member of the Bath Golf Club.

Vaughn enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Susan E. Gray, of Woolwich; son, Bobby Gray and wife, Courtney Sonia, of Wiscasset; daughter, Nicole Gatsche and husband, James, of Austin, Texas; brother, Glendon Gray and wife, Jocelyn, of Montreal, Canada; sister, Lynn Pepek and husband, Gary, of Jackson, N.J.; granddaughters, Mable Gatsche and Effie Gatsche; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

