Verna S. Bean, “Grandma,” 89, passed away with her loving family by her side on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 at The Sussman House in Rockport, after a period of declining health. Verna was born in Whitefield on Jan. 30, 1933 to parents Alford and Ruth Moody Wiley.

Verna grew up in a farm family in Warren, attended local schools and met and married the love of her life Edward “ED” Bean on July 8, 1950. They lived in Warren for a short time then moved to Union where they purchased a small home that Ed replaced with a new home he built on the site. Most important to Verna was the raising of her children and her family. Verna was a “giver” always willing to assist anyone in need, whether it be babysitting, baking a blueberry pie for the fair, going to the kids ball games, or helping any family member or neighbor.

Verna’s favorite pastimes were working in her flower gardens, which were always a joy to view and her and Ed’s vegetable gardens. The two of them enjoyed laboring on those gardens, producing much bounty that they shared with all. Verna had Ed build her a root cellar that she was able to fill with the canning of her veggies that were enjoyed throughout the year. Visiting “Grandmas” one would usually leave with some canned vegetables and a jar of her fabulous bread and butter pickles or a jar of jam.

Verna was predeceased by her parents, her loving husband of 71 years, Ed, who passed in 2021; her sisters, Flora, and Edna; and her brothers, Aubrey, Roland, and George.

Left to cherish her memories are her daughter, Jackie Gamage (Ronald), of Thomaston; her son, Edward “Ted” Bean and his companion, Carol Brazier, of Waldoboro; her brothers, Carlton (Hope) Wiley, of Warren, and Arnold (Pearl) Wiley, of Fayetteville, N.C.; and her sisters, Agnes Crockett, of Nobleboro, Celia Waltz, of Warren, and Donna Dow (Bill), of Waldoboro. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Krystal Gamage, of Rockport, and Steven Bean, of Warren; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is also survived by a very special sister-in-law, Audrey Wiley, of Appleton, who gave so much to Verna, helping her to be able to stay in her own home.

The family has requested that donations in Verna’s name be made to Pope Memorial Humane Society, P.O. Box 1294, Rockland, ME 04841-1294.

A graveside memorial service will be held for Verna at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31 where she will be laid to rest beside Ed at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 131, Appleton. A gathering will be held after the service at Verna’s home on 561 Payson Road, Union.

Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 78 Main St., Thomaston has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences to Verna’s family please visit her Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

