Verne Meyer Bell passed away peacefully in her sleep early Thursday morning, Sept. 15, 2022 at Round Pond Green where she had recently resided. The daughter of Leonard and Cecil Brodney, she was born in the Bronx, N.Y. on Aug. 19, 1928. She was 94 years old.

Growing up in NYC, she embraced the New England heritage and culture of her husband, Guy Meyer, a Unitarian-Universalist minister, who took extensive photographs of the area in the 1950s, running a photography studio, and taking school pictures. One of her favorite reminiscences was of that fateful day in 1953 when the Strout realtor brought them into the village of Round Pond to look at a house. There, as a crowd gathered at the Red House for an auction, the fog rolled in off the water, making the island disappear. In the middle of the village was an empty little cape that stood facing the water, “perfect” she said, “for a young family.”

She was soon happily immersed in village life, enjoying the warmth and camaraderie of the other young mothers (Ramona Hall, Marie Hinds, Phyllis Collamore, Bud Ropes, and Dot Gallant), who regularly dashed over to each other’s houses for a late morning cup of coffee. Many times they would work on projects, such as terrariums, candles, or braided rugs for Christmas presents or church bazaars. She played the organ at the Brown Church and piano for theatrical and high school events.

A retired second grade teacher for more than 25 years in Beacon, N.Y., her retirement years were spent supporting the Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Rock Tavern, N.Y., as well as actively engaging in efforts for peace, social and environmental justice where she received awards and recognition.

She is survived by her five children, Lynn, Guy, Jill, Genie, and Roger; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two husbands, Guy Wheeler Meyer and Walter Bell; and her companion, Bertil Taube.

Her family, friends and community will remember her as wise, generous, principled, and joyful and we are grateful for having had the honor to know her.

Memorial service will be at 3 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 20 at the Brown Church in Round Pond. All invited.

