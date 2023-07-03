Vickie Lee Varick, 68, of Jefferson, passed away after a period of declining health on the afternoon of June 30, 2023, at the Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport.

Born in Portland on Nov. 1, 1954, Vickie attended schools in Portland before moving to Rochester, N.H. where she continued her education at Spaulding High School.

In 1991, Vickie graduated from the University of Maine at Augusta with her bachelor’s degree in nursing. From that day on, her life was dedicated to being a nurse. She started her career at Fieldcrest Nursing Home, then Cove’s Edge, and later Kno-Wal-Lin Home Health & Hospice. There are literally thousands of individuals throughout Lincoln, Knox, and Waldo counties who owe their lives and health to Vickie.

When she wasn’t caring for others, she enjoyed knitting, sewing, needlepoint, and reading. She loved dogs, and in addition to having several throughout her life, she also took in many older, sick dogs and provided end of life care for them. Her nursing mentality had no limits.

Vickie was predeceased by her parents, Daniel Sawyer and Noreen Sawyer-Chamberlain.

She is survived by her life partner, Tom Varick; daughters, Jennifer Simmons and her husband, Lowell, and Andrea Robinson and her husband, Chris; grandchildren, Michael LaCrosse, Michaela LaCrosse, Megan Simmons, Joshua Robinson, Emily Robinson, and Ava Thompson; siblings, Ellen Brown and her husband, Eric, Margaret Rose and her significant other, Bill, Harry Sawyer and his wife, Melody, Frank Sawyer and his wife, Diane, Dan’l Sawyer and his significant other, Angel, Victor Sawyer, and Very Harriman; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A gathering to remember Vickie will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Vickie may be made to Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home at 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

