Victor N. Voss went to be with his lord and savior on Feb. 26, 2026 at his home in Waldoboro, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Detroit, Mich. on March 6, 1947. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, Mary Elisabeth; his brother-in-law, Leroy Sheldon; his brother-in-law, Lloyd Streeter; and his parents, Vincent and Ann Voss.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sonja; his children, Ann Elllis and her husband, Steve, Esther Vannoy and her husband, Mark, Vincent Voss and his wife, Christina, Peter Voss and his wife, Angela; his grandchildren, Rebekah and Ralph Blanco, Kristin and Spencer Anderson, Erika, Benjamin, and Zachary Ellis, Jane, Annie, Arie, Finley, Eva, and Elsa Vannoy, Oliver and Neenah Voss, Lucy, Emme, and Grace Voss; and his great-grandchildren, Olivia and Zoe Blanco and Fiona and Arthur Anderson. He is also survived by his sisters, Karen Streeter and Jan Sewell and her husband, Paul.

Victor was a graduate of Canoga Park High School in Canoga Park, Calif. and Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. He and Sonja raised their family in Tacoma, Wash. where he was a pilot for the U.S. Air Force and later for Northwest Airlines. Sadly, a massive brain stem infarction in 1994 ended his career.

In 1997, he and Sonja relocated to Morrill. He was a firm believer in Jesus Christ and was a faithful member of Lakeview Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Rockport.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at the Lakeview Orthodox Presbyterian Church, 188 Rockland St., Rockport, ME 04856. Memories and condolences may be shared at ripostafh.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

