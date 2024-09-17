Victor “Vic” Macomber, 94, passed away on Aug. 29, 2024, in Falmouth. Born in Rochester, N.Y., he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1952 before embarking on a distinguished 21-year career in the U.S. Air Force. He flew 219 combat missions during the Vietnam War, commanding the Misty squadron, and conducting reconnaissance over the Ho Chi Minh trail, for which he received the Distinguished Flying Cross.

Vic’s military service took him and his family across the globe, including Albuquerque, Phoenix, Tripoli, Libya, Indiana, and ultimately Keene, N.H. After retiring from the Air Force in 1973, Vic pursued a second career in banking and later became a successful stockbroker, opening an office for A.G. Edwards in Keene, N.H. Following retirement from his second career of 20 years, Vic and his wife, Mary Ellen, relocated to Damariscotta, where Vic was equally active on the golf course as well as volunteering at Owl’s Head Transportation Museum.

Vic married Mary Ellen in 1957, and they shared 62 wonderful years before her passing in 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Kelly (Anchors); son, Michael; grandchildren, Matthew, Patrick, Conor, and Mikaela; and great-granddaughter, Faith.

An avid tennis player, golfer, skier, and barbershop singer, Vic remained active throughout his life. His legacy of service, resilience, and uncompromising integrity endures through his family and those who knew him.

Vic’s wish is to be interred with his wife, Mary Ellen, at Arlington National Cemetery. A memorial service is planned for Thursday, Sept. 26, at 11 a.m. at Sprague Hall, 1 Charles E Jordan Road, Cape Elizabeth, ME 04107.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Victor’s memory to either Owl’s Head Transportation Museum, P.O. Box 277, Owls Head, ME 04854, online at owlshead.org/page/donate or Legacy Flight Academy at legacyflightacademy.org/donate-general-fund.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

