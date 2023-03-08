Victoria Ten Eyck James Munsey

Victoria Munsey, 74, of Torre Pellice, Italy, and South Bristol, passed on from her full, fascinating life journey Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.

Born in Scarsdale, N.Y., and then living in far-flung places around the world, Victoria (Vicki to many) led a unique life, full of treasured friends in many countries. After early childhood in Scarsdale, she and her family moved to Australia for two years, then back to Scarsdale. She attended Kent School, graduated Phi Beta Kappa in three years, from Smith College in Modern European History. She then attended Harvard University, completing her Ph.D. course work and research focusing on Irish history.

Victoria’s life experiences were diverse. As a licensed marine captain, she established and co-managed a yacht charter, maintenance, and delivery business in Key Largo, Fla. for over 10 years. Continuing to apply her yachting knowledge, she moved to Turin, Italy as a yacht broker. After spending some time back in the states as vice president of sales for Power and Motor Yacht, she returned to Italy and co-authored a coffee-table book about the history of the Benetti shipyards – where luxury yachts were first born.

Seeing the value of interpersonal skills, she developed a consulting business traveling throughout Europe. Multilingual, she often partnered with the U.N., training their staff in communication, and ran post-war reconciliation programs for, among others, Baltic States. Eventually, she relocated to the beautiful village of Torre Pellice, but she always found time in the summer to return to her beloved Christmas Cove.

Victoria was a woman of strong faith. In Italy she worked selflessly with the Protestant Waldensian community, eventually chairing various committees. She ultimately became the first woman and non-Italian to be elected vice president of the Diaconia Valdese. Through her leadership, she supported refugees to Italy as well as seniors and disadvantaged groups that she cared deeply about.

Victoria’s Italian expression, “perchè no?” (why not?) sums up her sense of adventure and deep caring for her friends and family.

Victoria was predeceased by her brother, George; and her parents, George and Mary-Ella James. She is survived by her sister, Suzanne Nelis; and her nephews, Patrick and Paul Nelis.

A memorial service will be June 8 at St. Andrews Church in Newcastle.

