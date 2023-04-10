Viola Elaine (Abbott) Hoch, 79, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on April 7, 2023.

Viola was born on May 14, 1943, to Merritt Abbott and Helmi Lampinen Abbott, in Boothbay Harbor. She grew up in the Boothbay Harbor area and attended Boothbay Regional High School until she moved to Massachusetts, at age 17. She then graduated high school in Massachusetts and worked for Constance Wright, assisting and helping with the children.

On July 4, 1963, Viola married Patrick Lee Hoch, and they were together for 48 years.

Viola was a hardworking and organized woman. She worked as a chambermaid for Moody’s Diner and Moody’s Cabins, a wreath maker at Evergreen Farms, and a factory worker at the Medomak Canning Co., Sylvania, and Port Clyde Fisheries.

Viola enjoyed gardening, puzzle books, making and selling lawn ornaments, and sewing. She loved tending to her flower gardens and sewing doll clothes for her grandchildren. She was a very creative and artistic woman, and always so full of energy.

Throughout her life, Viola donated to many charities. She loved helping and giving back to others.

Viola was predeceased by her husband, Patrick Lee Hoch; her sons, Craig Merritt Hoch and Winston Hoch; brother, Eino Abbott; father-in-law, Elmer Hoch Sr.; mother-in-law, Thelma Hoch; sister-in-law, Sarah Hoch Parker and husband, Howard; brothers-in-law, Jack Pauley and Howard Martin; and many other family members.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kim Hoch Collamore and husband, Gilbert William Collamore Jr., of Waldoboro; grandchildren, Charity C. Hoch, of Waldoboro, and Christian I. Hoch and wife, Kiara, of Cushing; siblings, Nancy Post and husband, Henry, of Waldoboro, Senja Baker and husband, Larry, of Nobleboro, June Pauley, of Waldoboro, Pamela Thibodeau and husband, Robert, of Warren, Deborah Turner and husband, Dale, of Waldoboro, and John Abbott and wife, Kathy, of Camden; great-grandchildren, Kristopher, Ronan, Harper, Everly, and Jonathan Hoch; brother-in-law, Elmer Hoch; sister-in-law, Helen Hoch Martin; and many other nieces, nephews, and extended family.

A time of visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro at 949 Main St., in Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Hall’s of Waldoboro, with Pastor Bob Bellows officiating.

Halls of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, or to share a story or picture, please visit Viola’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

