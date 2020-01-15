Viola Noyes Rawley, 84, passed away peacefully on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Woodlands Center of Rockland. She was born on May 21, 1935 in North Waldoboro to Charles and Jennie Noyes.

Viola grew up in Waldoboro and graduated from Waldoboro High School class of 1953. Viola worked for Sylvania’s for 10 years, ran a crew for Medomak Canning Company while raising four boys and running a household. Viola was a member of The Country Wranglers Band, Master of Maple Grange #135 in North Waldoboro, Member of the Dirigo Motorcycle Group in Winthrop, and a member of the Word of Life Church in Waldoboro.

Viola’s favorite pastimes were snowmobiling, camping, traveling, cooking – especially her breads, biscuits and pineapple upside down cakes. She was known for her exquisite baking of pastries, loved to crochet, and do crafts. She loved to go to lawn sales. And she sold Avon for many years as well. She also loved to play cribbage and wouldn’t mind playing until midnight if the game needed to be.

Viola’s family fondly recalls that she was noted for the character “Elvira” that she portrayed. She will be remembered as being kind, compassionate, caring, and giving. Viola always took care of her family and extended family as well.

Viola was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Raymond Rawley; her sister, Permelia “Millie” Turnbull; her brother, Edwin Noyes; and her nephews, Paul Turnball and Stephen Turnball Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Tim Rawley and wife Lynn, Tom Rawley and wife Barbara, Daniel Rawley and wife Alicia, all of Waldoboro; her granddaughters, Michelle Rawley of New Mexico, Karen Bowman and husband Tony of Waldoboro, Amy Rife and husband James of Jefferson, and Amanda Diaz and husband Nate of Waldoboro; along with grandsons, Kevin Rawley of Waldoboro, and Jacob Rawley of New Mexico. She is also survived by nine great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog, Max.

A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 17 at 10 a.m. at The Word of Life Church, 41 Old Route One, Waldoboro with Pastor Tom Rawley officiating.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences visit hallfuneralhomes.com.

