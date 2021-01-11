Virgil Edward Benner unexpectedly left this world Jan. 3, 2021 in Fresno, Calif. at Community Regional Medical Center with his longtime partner Jeannie at his side.

Virgil was born July 21, 1961 to Edward E. Benner and Lois (Wilmoth) Benner in Damariscotta.

Most days Virgil could be found tinkering on a project or helping someone fix their car or anything else they needed help with. He spent most of his life on the water, lobstering, commercial fishing, or just hanging out at the docks.

He was the consummate life of the party always with a mischievous smile and infectious laugh. Virgil never saw a stranger and no matter how mad you thought you may be at him he was quick to turn it around and have you laughing, forgetting why you were mad in the first place. His favorite pastime was embarrassing kids, especially his oldest and all his numerous nieces and nephews.

Virgil is survived by his long-term partner, Jean (Linscott) Benner; children, Amanda Gray, Nicole Morris, Virgil “Eddie” Edward Benner Jr., Jeremy Linscott, and Daniel Linscott; grandchildren, Paige Gray, Shawn Gray, Kenton Morris, Kaleb Morris, Korey Casey, Ramsey Benner, Josiah Benner, Oaklynn Benner, Aiden Linscott, and Sadie Linscott; his mother, Lois Benner of Swanville; brothers, Lester Benner and his wife Laura Benner of Bristol, and Tommy Benner and his wife Elizabeth Benner of Swanville; and half-siblings, Nellie Benner, Henry Benner, and Kathy Berninger. He also had numerous nieces and nephews he loved to spend time with.

He is predeceased by his father, Edward Benner Jr.; and siblings, Danny Benner, Edward Benner III, and Clarion Sullivan.

There will be a visitation for Virgil on Thursday, Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, Waldoboro, with burial to follow at the Chamberlain Cemetery.

Donations may be made in his memory to help with funeral and burial costs to Lois Benner, 950 Swan Lake Ave., Swanville, ME 04915.

You are invited to share their memories of Virgil by visiting his book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

