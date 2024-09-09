Virginia D. Overlock, 89, of Warren, died Sept. 5, 2024 at the Sussman House in Rockport surrounded by her family. Virginia was born May 26, 1935 in Warren, to Maurice Davis and Bernice Harding Davis. Virginia grew up in Warren and graduated from Warren High School in the class of 1953.

She began her work career at GTE. Sylvania in Waldoboro. She worked for 28 years as a seamstress for Van Baalen and Nautica in Rockland until she retired in 2002.

Virginia enjoyed camping in her home camper with her family. She was a former member of The Warren Chapter of the Rebeccas, Warren Grange, and the Warren Baptist Church. Virginia was predeceased by her husband, Russell G. Overlock, who died in 1999.

Virginia is survived by a daughter, Denise Richards, of Warren; son, Duane Overlock and his wife, Bethany, of Warren; grandchildren, Coty Richards and his wife, Irma Cruz Richards, Claire Turner, Jared Overlock, and Jacob Overlock; and three great-granddaughters.

A private family graveside service will be held at the Pleasantville Cemetery in Warren.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 949 Main St. in Waldoboro.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

