Advanced Search
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Virginia E. Kennedy

at

Virginia E. Kennedy, 97, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at her home with her loved ones by her side on the morning of April 21, 2024.

A full obituary will be published in next week’s edition of The Lincoln County News.

The Lincoln County News

116 Mills Rd., Newcastle, ME
Phone: 207-563-3171
1-800-339-5818
Fax: 207-563-3127
Mailing: PO Box 36, Damariscotta, ME 04543
info@lcnme.com

Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^