Virginia E. Wright, (“Gram,” “Mom,” “Ginny”), was born in Hampton, N.H. on Dec. 12, 1930. In her 94-plus years, Ginny earned her angel wings a long, long time ago. God made it official though, when he had her departed husband, Kenwood, reach down and bring her home on the afternoon of May 14, 2025.

Ginny suffered many losses in her long life. Besides Kenwood, she lost two stillborn sons, Steven and Danny; her eldest son, Ken Jr.; her eldest daughter, Cheryl Hillman; and all eight of her siblings: sisters, Margie, Margarete, Ernestine, and Rosetta; and her brothers, Bennie, Winthrop, Linwood, and Charlie. Sadly, there were many, many other relatives and friends who went before her too.

She leaves behind daughters, Deb Weirs and her husband, Paul, and her family, and Becky Morton and her husband, David, and their family; Ken Jr.’s two daughters; and son-in-law, Jeff Hillman. She was blessed with so many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren (real, great, and those who adopted her). Her extended family numbers in the hundreds, and she loved every one of them with her whole heart. Ginny would want you all to know that she and the family remember you all.

Her church was a huge part of Virginia’s life, and she dearly loved the Newcastle-Alna Baptist Church. The years she spent there with services, and bake sales, were happy times. Oh, how many people and pastors her life must have touched. In our years on the earth, we have never met a more Christian soul.

Visiting hours will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 28, 2025 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home in Damariscotta. A celebration/funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, May 29, 2025 at the Newcastle-Alna Baptist Church in Alna. Following the service, she will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband and sons. Per Ginny’s wishes, some of Cheryl’s ashes will accompany her. The family and the ladies of her church are working on a meal afterward where the celebration of a truly remarkable human will continue.

Telling you not to send flowers is a foolish gesture, but maybe you can plant a bush, tree, or flowers (especially her favorite color: red) where they will be a constant memory and source of comfort for this loss.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

