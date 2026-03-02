Virginia “Ginger” C. Boyd, 81, of Alna, passed away at her home on the morning of Feb. 27, 2026. Born on Dec. 7, 1944 in Cranston, R.I., she was the daughter of Walter and Dorothy Becker.

Ginger grew up in Rhode Island where she attended local schools and graduated from high school. She later moved to Connecticut where she worked as an emergency room technician at the Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Connecticut for over 13 years.

She moved to Maine in 2001, where she and Kenneth Boyd bought a home in Alna. In 2003, Ginger and Kenneth married and continued their lives together in Alna.

Ginger was a very avid reader. When she didn’t have her nose in a book, she could be found in the kitchen, where she enjoyed cooking and baking.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth, of Alna; stepdaughter, Jennifer Sour, of North Carolina; and three grandchildren, Brandon, Christian, and Emma.

Services will be private at the convenience of her family.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

