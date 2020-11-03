This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Virginia “Ginger” Marie Copp died on Oct. 28, 2020 at Cove’s Edge.

She was born in Maywood, N.J. on July 1, 1940 to Frank and Ada Bauer. She attended both Bogota and Ramsey schools and was the class president her freshman year.

She was a lover of poetry and music and liked to read a good mystery or watch a good scary movie. She always wanted a big family and by 1968 she was raising five children with her first husband. They would later move to Maine, where she had summered as a child with her parents.

She devoted many years to her children, driving them to sporting events and dance classes, helping them with homework assignments, and always being there with a big smile and a warm embrace.

In 1984, she met her soul mate, David. She said it was the little things that made her love him so much. A fresh-picked bouquet of wildflowers or a simple note he might have left to say how much he loved her. This December would have been their 36th wedding anniversary.

One of her greatest joys was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son, David Alan Borzoni; and by her sister, Elaine McDonough. She is survived by her husband, David Copp of Friendship; her son, Kenneth “Buzz” Borzoni and his wife Sa of Northport; her son, Frank Borzoni of Appleton; her daughter, Debra Smith of Augusta; and her daughter, Diane Borzoni and her partner Michael of White River Junction, Vt.

She also is survived by her six grandchildren, Christapher, Sara, Ryan, Bruno, Rico, and Taran; and 13 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Ginger’s life will be held at a later date.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

