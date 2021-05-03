Advanced Search
Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Weaver Service Announcement

Virginia “Ginnie” Weaver, 76, of Litchfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 20, 2021.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Trask Lawn Cemetery, 471 South Clary Road (Route 215), Jefferson.

