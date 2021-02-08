Virginia “Ginnie” Weaver, 76, of Litchfield, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Jan. 20, 2021.

Ginnie was retired from Decaster Egg Farm and Gardiner Head Start, where she was a cook for many years. She adored her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and when she wasn’t with them she enjoyed gardening, fishing, bingo, and volunteering in her community.

Virginia is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Bartlett of Windsor, Charlene and Jimmy Levesque of Alabama, Lorraine and Dwayne Feyler of Whitefield, and Lori and Michael Hodgkins of Jefferson; and her sons, Douglas and Heather Weaver Sr. of Whitefield, and Roy and Caryn Weaver of Palermo.

Virginia is preceded in death by both parents, Roy and Bertha Lincoln; her husband, Malcolm Weaver Sr.; son, Malcolm Weaver Jr.; and great-granddaughter, Leah Beachard.

In lieu of flowers, the family has set up an account where donations may be sent to help with burial expenses as follows: Virginia Weaver family, c/o Riposta Funeral Home, 182 Waldo Ave., Belfast, ME 04915.

A graveside service will be announced in the spring.

