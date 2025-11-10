Ginny left us to be with the lord on Nov. 4, 2025, after a short battle with cancer.

Ginny was born Sept. 24, 1957, in Norwalk, Conn. to Ernest and Juanita (Upham) Moon. Ginny moved to Maine with her mom and sister in 1958 after the passing of her father to be with family in Union.

Ginny attended many schools, including Owls Head and Cony. She graduated from Medomak Valley High School in 1975. She then attended Central Beauty School in Augusta.

Ginny married Jeffrey Marriner in 1977 and had their daughter, Tiffany, a few years later. Ginny married Tom Scofield in 1989 and had their son, Thomas. Ginny later found Roger Poulin and the two shared a home for more than 20 years.

Ginny was creative, artistic, and funny. She loved to paint, scrapbook, garden, and could do just about anything she set her mind to. Her kids and grandsons were her whole world. Ginny had great friends, many for more than 50 years, including her best friends, Shelley Cramer and cousin, Cindy Prock. Several of whom were able to visit in her final days. She made friends right up until the end. Ginny left an imprint on every heart she came in contact with. Life will not be the same without her.

Ginny is survived by Roger Poulin, of Vassalboro; daughter, Tiffany Marriner, of Union; son, Thomas Scofield and his wife, Madesyn, of Whitefield; grandsons, Konner Scofield, Kayden Rogers (Tiffany), Jace Scofield, Carter Scofield, and Isaac Scofield.

She is the sister of Pamela (Moon) Mulherin, Nancy (Pettigrove) Peabody, Dwight Pettigrove, and Theresa (Mulherin) Manocchio. Through Ancestry, Ginny also found a brother, Jack Palmer Moon Prince, later in life.

Ginny was predeceased by her father, Ernest; mother, Juanita; stepfather, William Mulherin; brother, Jack Prince; and daughter-in-law, Katelynd Scofield.

A time of visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home, at 949 Main St. in Waldoboro. A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 at 11 a.m. at Hall Funeral Home, in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ginny’s name to the Windsor Christian Fellowship, 9 Reed Road, Windsor, ME 04363 or to the Girl Scouts of Maine, c/o Troop No. 1534, 138 Gannet Drive, South Portland, ME 04106.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home, in Waldoboro. To extend a condolence or share a story with the Scofield family, please visit Ginny’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

