Virginia “Ginny” Manning, 72, of Bristol, was welcomed into the arms of her Lord, after a courageous battle with COVID-19, on the afternoon of July 26, 2020. Born in Caribou on Dec. 8, 1947, she was the daughter of Roland and Thelma (Hunter) Emond.

Growing up, Ginny moved around a lot and attended schools throughout Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. Regardless of the moves, she was able to spend almost every summer with her grandparents in Caribou.

After graduating from high school, she attended business college and started her working career with Timex in Connecticut. She had other odd jobs throughout the years, and upon moving to Maine in 1992, she went to work in human resources for Masters Machine Company in Round Pond. She was a loyal employee and earned the nickname “The Hatchet” before retiring about five years ago.

A creative woman, she enjoyed gardening, spending time in her flower gardens, painting, and crafts of any kind. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and was always up for any adventure they could come up with. Her doors were always open to anyone in need, and she will be missed by so many. More than anything, her life was devoted to her family, her God, and her church.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Eric; brother, Terry; sister-in-law, Betty; and son-in-law, Len.

She is survived by her two sons, Lukin Manetti of Bristol, and Jeremiah Manning and his wife Tracey of Bristol; daughter-in-law, Karie Manning; siblings, Theresa, Larry, Lori, Sherry, and Mary; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Marc, Gabriel, and Delilah; as well as her longtime love and companion, Dallas Emery.

A private funeral for Ginny will be held for her family and close friends, at the Lincoln County Assembly of God church in Damariscotta.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ginny’s memory may be made to the Lincoln County Assembly of God, 672 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting StrongHancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

