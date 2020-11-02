Virginia “Ginny” Ward, passed away at the age of 98 on the evening of Oct. 28, 2020 at the Harbor View Cottage in Newcastle. She and her husband, Neal, had two daughters, Linda and Karan; and thanks to them, through a series of “steps,” she had four grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Over the years she enjoyed telling stories about her years of teaching and running Pine Grove Restaurant. So, for all of you who had her as their teacher or worked at Pine Grove, know that all of your shenanigans have been exposed.

In 2014, she was asked what she wanted her obituary to say. Here it is:

“HAPPY GOODBYE. I had a happy life. Think of me when you do something we had fun doing, and giggle about it. Good luck and behave. I loved my family and my friends and Hershey Kisses. I was ready when it was time. I was well and okay with it.”

To those of you who remember Ginny, have a giggle. To those of you who didn’t know her, remember to giggle.

A service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harbor View Cottage at the Lincoln Home, 22 River Road, Newcastle, ME 04553.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

