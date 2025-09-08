Virginia M. (Moore) Dagley

Virginia M. Dagley, 86, of Nobleboro, formerly of Gloucester, Mass., passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025. She was the loving wife of the late William “Will” Dagley, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage.

Born in Baltimore, Md. to the late Albert H. Moore and Dorothy (Conant) Moore, Virginia came into the world on the U.S. Coast Guard yard military base, where her father was stationed. Her arrival was especially celebrated, as she was the first girl born on the base.

Virginia moved with her family to Gloucester, Mass. where they originally resided, graduated with the GHS class of 1957, and soon after married Will, with whom she raised their family. They enjoyed spending time at the family camp in Maine, later in life, the couple moved to Maine. Ever the savvy business owners, they opened the Lobster Pot restaurant in Waldoboro followed by the Bargain Barn and Flea Market in Nobleboro.

Virginia was a member of a weekly bowling league with her friends, enjoyed being a homemaker, was well known for her love of cooking, baking, hosting family gatherings, and above all, cherishing time with her family.

She is survived by her son, William W. Dagley Jr., of Waldoboro; her daughter, Pamela Nugent and husband, Charles, of Gloucester, Mass.; her brother, Albert Moore, of Florida; and her beloved sister, Patricia Cook, of New York; as well as grandchildren, Erica Dagley Galea, Jennifer Nugent, and Christine Nugent; great-grandchild, Mary Jane Galea; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was predeceased by her brothers, Francis, Robert, and Daniel Moore; and her sister, Marion (Moore) Thomas.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Seacoast Nursing Center for their kindness and care.

A private graveside service will be held for Virginia in Beechbrook Cemetery, in Gloucester, Mass. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Virginia’s name to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Campbell Funeral Home, at 61 Middle St. in Gloucester, Mass.

For information, directions, and condolences, go to campbellfuneral.com.

