Virginia “Mickey” Chickering Brackett, 86, of Bristol, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2022 at Windward Gardens nursing home in Camden.

Virginia was born in Bristol to Mabel (Chapman) Chickering and Clarence Chickering Sr. on Dec. 11, 1935.

Virginia was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Mabel Chickering; husband, Douglas Brackett; father-in-law and mother in-law, Merritt and Vera Brackett; sisters, Mary, Eva, and Donna; nephew, Brett Anderson; brothers-in-law, Mac and Charles Sr. (Andy); and sister-in-law, Sharon Chickering.

Virginia is survived by her brothers, Clarence Chickering Jr. and his wife Pat, of Chicopee, Mass., Edward Chickering Sr. and his wife Christine, of Bristol, and Wayne Chickering, of Round Pond; and sister, Faye Cunningham and husband Alex, of Bristol. Virginia is also survived by many extended family relatives.

Virginia retired from Travelers Insurance Co. in Portland after 30-plus years of working for the agency. During that time, she had an apartment in Portland and would stay there during the week and travel home to Bristol on the weekends to see her parents and spend time with Doug (her boyfriend at that time). After 35 years of being together, they finally got married. Bless their hearts!

They lived on a farm off the Poor Farm Road that they named “Peaceful Valley.” Virginia loved that old farm. She made many pies from the fruit and berries produced on the farm. She would freeze them to have throughout the seasons. She loved to cook and make creative desserts. They were delicious, by the way.

Virginia and her husband, Doug, loved to go up north. It did not matter where up north, just as long as they went. Virginia, aka “Mickey,” enjoyed fishing, boating, bird hunting, and picnics along with her husband. She loved to have gatherings and hang out with her relatives and friends. Mickey spent most Christmas Eves with her brother Edward, his wife Christine, their six children, and Doug of course. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she always had a wonderful time.

Mickey will be sadly missed by those she left behind. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m., June 28, 2022 at the New Harbor cemetery followed by a celebration of her life at the Harbor Room in New Harbor. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Bristol Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 339, New Harbor, ME 04554 or The Bristol Congregational Church, P.O. Box 154, Bristol, ME 04539.

A big thanks to Cortney and her staff for catering the celebration. It was a wonderful, fantastic job. A big thanks to all the staff at Windward Gardens, Beacon-Hospice, and to her private duty caregivers for being there for her in her time of need. A big thank you to the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home for being so helpful and doing such a great job organizing everything.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

