Virginia “Mickey” Chickering Brackett, 86, of Bristol, died on Saturday afternoon, June 18, 2022 at Windward Gardens in Camden.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, June 21 in the New Harbor Cemetery.

A complete obituary will be published in the next edition of The Lincoln County News.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences and messages for her family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

