Virginia S. Berry, 90, passed away on Jan. 10, 2021 at Cove’s Edge Long Term Care Facility in Damariscotta after a long battle with dementia.
A graveside service will be at the Dunbar Cemetery in Nobleboro on Saturday, Oct. 2 at noon.
