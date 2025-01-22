Vivian C. Libby, of Newcastle, passed away peacefully in her sleep, the morning of Jan. 13, 2025, at the age of 98. Vivian was born on July 7, 1926, in Damariscotta. She was the only child of Charles W. Clark and Florence (Chandler) Clark. She spent the entirety of her life on her treasured farm.

In her youth, she spent much of her time at her father’s side, helping to care for livestock, cut hay and garden in the summers, and sell Christmas trees grown on the farm in the winters. Her mother, Florence, was a college professor at the University of Maine in Bangor.

Vivian attended Franklin Grammar School and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1944. She fondly recalled stories of riding her horse to and from school, leaving her horse at her nearby aunt’s.

Vivian married Halvor J. Libby, and together they had five children.

Vivian’s passion for animals and farming continued throughout her life. She was strong willed and fiercely independent. Throughout her adult life, she excelled in many different roles unheard of for the times. Vivian was a dedicated farmer and could often be seen on her Farmall H tractor on her hayfields in the summer, tedding and raking hay well into her nineties. She worked in the woods and in the family sawmill alongside her late husband, Halvor, and her sons. She held a Class A commercial driver’s license until age 89, and drove trucks for many years; all while raising a family. When not outside, Vivian was an avid reader, enjoyed solving crossword and sudoku puzzles, and enjoyed crocheting late at night. Although she was undeniably tough, she was also feminine, and enjoyed getting her hair done, and dressing up for family gatherings.

While Vivian accomplished many things throughout her life, her greatest accomplishment was her family. She was so very proud of having a large family and celebrated our highs and lows alongside us. She instilled a deep sense of independence for us all to admire and passed down her love of horses. She loved holding the family’s new babies, and her door was always open for a visit, with a hot cup of coffee.

Vivian is survived by her children: Patricia Dance and husband, Jim, of Alna, Willis Libby and wife, Leeanna, of Nobleboro, David Libby and spouse, Sharon Nichols, of Pittston, Gordon Libby, of Jefferson, and Linda Verney and husband, Jay, of Alna.

Vivian is also survived by 19 grandchildren and their families: Krissy McIver, Rachel Dance, Nichole Mains, Lyda Libby, Charles Libby, Tonya Crain, Monica Wood, Hilary Belanger, Heather Allenbrand, Coleen Libby, Rebecca Marcoux, Sarah Lessner, Amanda Poland, Beth Libby, Anna Libby, Rose Libby, Maurice Hyson, Donald Hyson, and Tabatha Sawyer.

In addition to her grandchildren, Vivian was also survived by 31 great-grandchildren: Abigail, Matthew, Jordan, Nathan, Morgan, Maisey, Ruby, Ciera, Connor, Fatu, Mikayla, Tyler, Ethan, Lily, Nicholas, Cassidy, Jason, Benjamin, Wyatt, Kaylee, Victoria, Landon, August, Hudson, Brody, Trinity, Alyssa, Saber, Roman, Ellis, and Levi; and one great-great-granddaughter, Norah.

Vivian is also survived by her stepchildren and their families; extended family members; and countless family friends. She is also survived by Robert Wallace; as well as those she considered honorary grandchildren: Jake Swan and Kala Smith.

She was deeply saddened to be predeceased by her first granddaughter, Michelle (Dance) Anderson.

Vivian’s laugh and feisty spirit will live on with all of those that cherished her most.

At Vivian’s request, there will be no formal services at this time. A celebration to commemorate Vivian will be held and announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

