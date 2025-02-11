Vyrell Leona Burton passed away on Feb. 4, 2025 at Bayview Manor in Searsport after a long battle with dementia.

Those left to remember her are her sons, Rodney Burton and wife, Valerie, of Union, and Michael Burton and wife, Pam, of Augusta; daughters, Crystal Trates, of Bristol, and Beth Halcolm and husband, Jimmy, of Broadway, N.C.; her grandchildren, Owen Burton, Victoria Burton, Rebekah Trates, Jonathan Weymouth, and Tyler Tardiff; her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Adam, and Rylee Tardiff, Abigail, Liam, and Oliver Weymouth; her brothers, Vyron Hathaway and wife, Carol, of Bowdoinham, Vaughn Hathaway and wife, Kay, of Leominster, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.

Vyrell was predeceased by her loving husband of 49 years, Richard Burton; daughter, Teresa Jean Burton, in 1976; grandson, Nathan Trates; son-in-law, Tony Trates; and sister, Vyenne Boynton.

Vyrell was born in Richmond on Jan. 3, 1942. She was a dedicated homemaker and loved to deal in antique dolls and furniture. She served as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and will be dearly missed.

Vyrell’s family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Bayview Manor for their exceptional care and comfort they gave her.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

