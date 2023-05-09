On May 4, 2023, Wade Walter Wright, beloved father, son, brother, uncle, and friend passed away at the age of 53. Wade was born in Damariscotta, to James and Corinne Wright. He was a loving father to his precious daughter, Tayler Wright; a cherished brother to Wende Marshall (husband Greg), Karen Wright, and Brad Wright (wife Misty); and an adoring uncle to Katherine, Nathan, Vivian, and Owen.

Wade had a love of life that had a magical touch on anyone who knew him. He grew up in Damariscotta and Livermore Falls, and gave his mother many gray hairs with his wild zest-for-life antics. He attended Northeastern University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering. He worked as an engineer and spent the majority of his career at RDK Engineers in Andover, Mass.

His New England roots ran strong in his love of Boston sports, and he believed passionately in passing along his love of life to the children in his life, not only his daughter, nieces, and nephews, but also the children he coached in youth baseball.

Anyone who met Wade was instantly drawn into his infectious personality. He had the ability to make whoever he was talking to feel as though they were talking to their best friend. He truly cared, giving of himself freely and without a thought, and he fully lived the creed “life is short – do what makes you happy.” He lived that way right up to the end, fighting through incredible health setbacks for years, determined to squeeze every drop out of this life. He certainly did that, traveling as often as he could with his dear friends and family, and spending time at his favorite place in the whole world, Eastport.

His favorite pastime was playful ribbing of his daughter, his siblings, and their spouses, nieces, and nephews, co-workers, friends, and of course, his parents who were often his target. And they wouldn’t have had it any other way. His departure leaves a large hole that will never be filled, but all of us will try our best to live the way Wade lived — enjoy this life while you have it.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, May 9 from 4-7 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium at 290 Mammoth Road in Londonderry, N.H. In Wade’s memory, his family would like to encourage everyone to become an organ donor, in honor of the multiple organ transplants that gave us the gift of nearly eight more years with Wade. A special thanks to Rockingham VNA and Hospice for their excellent care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rockingham VNA Hospice or the Eastport Maine Fourth of July Committee. To send a condolence, visit peabodyfuneralhome.com.

