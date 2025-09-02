It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Waldo “Wally” Pitcher, in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025.

After a short battle against an aggressive, unrelenting cancer, and with his two loving daughters at his side to provide comfort and assistance in his transition, Wally slipped from this physical world to begin his new journey in the afterlife.

Wally was born in Wiscasset on Feb. 6, 1943 to John and Constance (Tibbetts) Pitcher.

He built most of his life and legacy in and around the Wiscasset area until his later years where he split his time between the warm, sunny skies of Brooksville, Fla. and the quiet northern woods of Prentiss. Wally proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Navy. Most of his working career was spent as an engineer at the Bath Iron Works shipyard. He also spent time, along with his brother, Steve, traveling across the country working for Westinghouse as a member of the Nuclear Power Plant Maintenance Team.

Wally married the love of his life, Jeanette, on June 1, 1965. In their 56 years together, they created and nurtured a beautiful, multigenerational family, surrounded by and filled with love. Wally and Jeanette were well-known, socially active members in the communities they called home. Wally and his family suffered a great loss when Jeanette fell ill and passed away in March 2021. Over the years, they had built a large circle of friends and acquaintances. All who knew them will miss them both dearly.

A lonely period of time passed until Wally was blessed to, once again, find love and he married his newfound companion, Darlene Mooth, in December 2022. Darlene breathed new life into Wally when he needed it most. Always the one for adventure, she expanded his boundaries, and even more impressively, got him to open his wallet and live life to the fullest. In their few short years together, they spent time traveling to places both near and abroad.

Wally was an active member of the American Legion in both his Florida and Wiscasset locations. He loved the time he spent with his Legion fellowship and always looked forward to his days “counting bottles” with his friends.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Jeanette; his brother, Weston; as well as his sister-in-law, Carolyn.

He is further survived by his wife, Darlene; his brothers, Ormi (Brenda) and Steve; his sister, Debbie; son, Byron (Susan); daughters, Terrie (Dan) Hacka, and Wendy (Brian) Murray.

Nothing warmed his heart more than spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His loving admiration will be greatly missed by his granddaughters, Nicole (Michael) Enockson, Michelle (Matthew) Miller, Courtney (Thomas); his grandson, Jacob (Lily); as well as his great-grandchildren, Ava, Mitchell, Madelyn, Callie, Claire, and Ellie.

Unfortunately, Wally was unable to participate in his Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. scheduled for Sept. 5 through Honor Flight Maine. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to your local Honor Flight association.

Per Wally’s wishes, a small service will be held sometime in the near future. Details to follow.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences and messages for his family may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

