Wallace “Wally” R. Roby, 98, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025.

He was born in Beltsville, Md. on May 28, 1927, the son of Charles W. and Frances L. (Wright) Roby. He grew up in Beltsville where he became an Eagle Scout and was the bugler for the Prince George County organization of Scouts. He attended the University of Maryland; then joined the U.S. Army serving during World War II; and graduated from Univ. of Maryland in 1950. He married Catherine Sinclair in 1949. He had the opportunity to teach in Burma (Myanmar) under the Fullbright Exchange Program.

He taught in Hyattsville and Chestertown, Md.; and in 1958 he was selected to launch the industrial arts program at E.O. Smith High School on the University of Connecticut campus. It was a state sponsored high school which started as a pacesetter in educational practices of the time. He then was employed by the State Department of Education in Connecticut. He earned his Ph.D. in Education from the University of Connecticut in 1972. Lastly, he was an independent education consultant with school districts mostly evaluating compensatory, vocational bilingual minorities in higher education, and summer school programs.

When in Connecticut, he started a flock of sheep with his daughters to raise and show for 4-H. He also coached JV soccer. He loved vegetable gardening and cared about maintaining the beauty of the earth, and had a great love of trees. He also enjoyed playing golf and bowling. He deeply loved his family and enjoyed their annual reunions in Maine.

He was active in the Storrs Congregational Church, in Storrs, Conn. and later was a member of the First Congregational Church, in Wiscasset. He was an active volunteer for Heifer International, serving on the board, creating the Read to Feed program, as well as instrumental in the creation of the Northeast office, Overlook Farm in Rutland, Mass. where he met his second wife, Nancy Sherman. They were married in 1993 and he moved to Maine.

He is predeceased by one sister, Doris Wray, of Beltsville, Md.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy S. Roby, of Wiscasset; one son, Mark S. Roby and his wife, Joan M., of Warwick, R.I.; three daughters, Gail M. Devereux and her husband, Jon W., of Stafford, Conn., Lynn A. Chapdelaine and her husband, David L., of Coventry, Conn., and Jill E. Eisman and her husband, Darrin S., of Golden, Colo.; one stepson, Daniel Brown, of Bar Harbor; one sister, Joy Fincke, of Lafayette, La.; 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 at the First Congregational Church, in Wiscasset. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiscasset with Military Honors. A gathering of family and friends will be at the Church Fellowship Hall. Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, 28 High St., Wiscasset, ME 04578 or to Heifer International, 1424 K St. NW Suite 600, Washington, DC 20036. Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath, ME 04530. Condolences may be made online at daiglefuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank the Maine Health Hospice team who gave Wally such wonderful care, especially Cindy, Georgia, and his volunteer, Anne.

We are deeply grateful for Wally’s special caregiver, Ryan, who came twice daily for over 50 days this summer. He gave Wally and all of us such loving care. He will always be family.

Also, to cousin, Jayne, who was always there for Wally and supporting us. We have been so blessed by such a caring community.

