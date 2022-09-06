Walter Irving Lucas, 69 years old, of Cundy’s Harbor, passed away in the comfort of his home with his family by his side on Aug. 29, 2022 at his home. He was born on Dec. 25, 1952.

Walter worked for R.A. Webber & Sons Construction, U.S. Coast Guard, lobstering, as well as a variety of other trucking and construction jobs. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge A.F. & A.M. No. 8. Walter enjoyed his grandchildren and all of their various interests and activities, hunting, lobstering, watching his son race, and watching Westerns.

Walter is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sheila Lucas; son, Mark Lucas and his wife, Carrie, and their daughters, Ainsleigh and Abigail, all of Cundy’s Harbor; daughter, Tracy Poland and her husband, Bob, and their son, Cole, all of Bremen; and a very large extended family.

He was predeceased by his father, Burleigh Lucas, and his wife, Priscilla; sister, Gail Grover; and granddaughter, Cassidy Poland.

A graveside service for Walter will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at Cranberry Horn Cemetery in Cundy’s Harbor immediately following there will be a gathering at the Cundy’s Harbor Community Hall. All are welcome.

His family would like to send heartfelt thanks to Mike and Anna Lucas and Pat Thibeault for their daily visits and unconditional support. Those visits helped make his days brighter and more enjoyable. Family would also like to express their gratitude to Dr. Hyman and his staff for the compassionate care that was given.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Cundy’s Harbor Fire Department and Rescue, c/o Burr Taylor, 45 Taylor Road, Harpswell, ME 04079; or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Road, Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at funeralalternatives.net.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

