Walter James Dembkoski, 96, of Jefferson, passed away on the morning of Jan. 12, 2024, at the Togus VA Medical Center, after a period of declining health. Born on June 2, 1927 in Andover, Mass., he was the last of eight children born to Stefan and Walerjia Dembkoski.

Walter grew up in Massachusetts and attended Andover schools. After his schooling he went to work for several years on the family farm. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Conflict.

Upon his honorable discharge, he continued to work on the family farm before going to work at a shoe factory, a tannery, and later did janitorial work for several companies, including Metal Crafters, where he retired from at the age of 85.

He moved to Jefferson in 1997 to be closer to family. He enjoyed fishing, being outside on his farm, was a self taught jack of all trades always building something, and at the time of his death he still had many chickens, ducks, and guinea hens.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Lois; and two children, Joseph and Rosemary; and his seven siblings.

He is survived by his five children, Patricia and partner, Nick Maragoudakis, of Nobleboro, Walter Jr., of Lexington, Tenn., Lois Andres, of Jacksonville, Fla., Mary and her husband, Ed Thompson, of Albion, and Gene, of Lexington, Tenn.; two grandchildren, James Maragoudakis and his wife, Jillian, of Newcastle, and Amanda Veselka; two great-grandchildren, Alexis Cavallaro and Autumn Veselka, of Mansfield, Texas; as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A service for Walter will be held at the chapel of the Maine Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery on Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta, at noon on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Spectrum Generations, 525 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543; or Midcoast Humane, 5 Industrial Parkway, Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghanocck.com.

