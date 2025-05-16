Walter Jon Upham, 87, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away peacefully on May 9, 2025, at McCrite Senior Living at Briarcliff. Wally was born on March 15, 1938 in Bath, to Eugene and Catherine Upham.

Wally married June L. Flanders on Sept. 13, 1963, moving to Kansas City, Mo. in 1966. They had two sons, Neil and Andrew.

Wally was a Navy Intelligence officer with the VA-192 Golden Dragons. After the military, he worked as a power plant engineer with T.W.A. in Kansas City for 30 years and retired from American Airlines after a 35-year career. He had a passion for model airplanes, traveling, and Boy Scouts. He earned the rank of Life Scout but helped both sons as well as many other scouts earn their Eagle in Troop 314. He and June enjoyed traveling the world. He was a member of Platte Woods United Methodist Church.

Wally is survived by his wife, June; sons, Neil, of Boise, Idaho, and Andrew (Kelley), of Columbia, Mo.; grandchildren, Ryan and Megan; step-grandchildren, Jenna (Jacob), Kyle, Andrew; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Harlow; his siblings, Roger (Carol), Carl (Janice), and Lisa (Arch). A memorial service will be held in the future back in his home state of Maine.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Camp Mechuwana, P.O. Box 277, Winthrop, ME 04364 or mechuwana.org, the United Methodist Camp he worked as a youth and has cherished ever since. Eric Batliner will be our funeral director and personal concierge serving the family.

