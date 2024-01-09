Walter Thomas Levesque passed away on Dec. 31, with his son, Kurtis by his side. Walter was born in Peterborough, N.H. to Wilfred (Zeke) Levesque and Laura Sylvester, on Oct. 12, 1945. He grew up in Bennington, N.H., and after high school he joined the U.S. Army. This is where he learned about communications, and after being discharged he went to work for ConTel in Concord, N.H.

Walter married his beautiful wife, Joy Craig, on Sept. 11, 1971. In 1990, Walter transferred to GTE in Damariscotta, and he and his family settled in Nobleboro. Walt continued to work for the phone company through its many changes until he retired.

Walter loved sports and the outdoors. The Patriots, Bruins, Celtics, and Red Sox were his teams; a proper New Englander’s league. The two that stood out though, were the Sox and Celtics. When the Red Sox won it all in 2003, he watched every game of the playoffs with his wife and son.

Walter loved hunting with family and friends. He especially enjoyed deer hunts with Ernie, and moose hunting trips with the Clifford gang. He and Kurtis were lucky to win the moose lottery in the same year, and tagged out on the same day, just minutes apart.

Walter’s real passion though was fishing; a passion he passed down to his son. The two of them logged more hours on the water together than most fathers and sons see each other in a lifetime. They had some amazing, insightful conversations on the water through the years, and some stupid ones too. They caught many fish together; from striper fishing on the Damariscotta River, to taking float plane trips to Quebec, to fishing for salmon and lake trout on Lake Champlain, to fishing the Niagara River for 20 pound lake trout and king salmon. He had an amazing time with the sport he loved.

Walter was a friend to many; once he befriended you, you had a friend for life. He was kind, loyal, caring, and loving to everyone. He will be greatly missed by many, especially Billy and Candy Clifford and their family.

Walter was predeceased by his parents; and loving wife, Joy. He is survived by his only sister, Annette, of Westwood, Mass.; and by his son, Kurtis Craig Levesque, of Nobleboro.

A time of visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, in Damariscotta. He will be laid to rest with his wife in New Hampshire in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

