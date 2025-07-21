A graveside service for Warren A. Liburt, who passed away on March 26, 2025, will be on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at noon at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta.
For a full obituary, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.
Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years
at
A graveside service for Warren A. Liburt, who passed away on March 26, 2025, will be on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at noon at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta.
For a full obituary, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.