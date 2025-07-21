The Lincoln County News
Warren A. Liburt Service announcement



A graveside service for Warren A. Liburt, who passed away on March 26, 2025, will be on Tuesday, Aug. 5, at noon at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, at 163 Mt. Vernon Road in Augusta.

For a full obituary, visit hallfuneralhomes.com.


