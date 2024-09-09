Warren Henry Page, 91, a wonderful man, received his wings on Sept. 4, 2024 at his home in Boothbay. Warren was born Jan. 8, 1933 on Swan’s Island, to Harold Henry Page and Cora Babbage Staples Page. Warren was one of eight children, Virginia, Harold, Shirleyann, Leon, Delephine, Lucille, and Mildred.

Warren served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Warren worked at Frizzell Chevrolet as a mechanic for 32 years. He also ran Frizzell’s wrecker service. When the town crew needed help plowing during the winter months, he would get off work, jump into a plow truck, and plow throughout the night to help give the guys a break. He also worked as a groundskeeper at A B Stone during the summer months after working all day at the garage.

Warren and a handful of men got together to establish the ambulance service for the Boothbay Region. Warren served on the Boothbay Harbor Fire Department for 34 years and was the fire chief for 20 years. He was called “Chief,” or “25.” He became the fire chief when Harold Dodge retired. During that time he saw many big things happen in town including the freezer fire, arson, and the fireworks going up and almost taking his life. Warren lost his little sister, who was 3 years old, in a house fire. He was very dedicated to the fire department for the rest of his life because of his own personal tragedy. He met President John F. Kennedy when the President visited the Boothbay region.

Warren left Frizzell Chevrolet to go to work at the Boothbay Harbor Sewer Plant for nine years while still serving as fire chief. While working at the sewer plant, he got the bug to purchase the South Inlet Campground in Greenville and spent the last 21 years running the campground.

Warren fought a long hard battle with bladder cancer, and lastly with cirrhosis of the liver due to having hepatitis at a young age. Warren’s family would like to thank the Boothbay Fire Department for their assistance in placing Warren in his bed, hospice for its nursing care, Hall’s Funeral Home for their caring service, and the biggest thank-you to Warren’s granddaughter for her wonderful care she gave her grandfather at the end of his life.

Warren is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ella Mae Abbott Page, of Boothbay; children, Sylvia Mae Sprague Chamberlain and her husband, Dwight, Wendy Warren Rego and her husband, Michael, Martin Henry Page and his wife, Kathy, Lee Harold Page and his wife, Alaina, Dana Scott Page, and Dale Rex Page; nine grandchildren, Sandra, Christine, Cassy, Kyle, Leah, Warren, Heather, Haley, and Aaron; nine great-grandchildren, Jennifer, Andrew, Daniel, Alexis, Ethen, Corner, Benjamen, Addyson, and Kira; and one great-great-grandchild, Isaiah.

A memorial service with military honors to celebrate Warren’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, 975 Wiscasset Road in Boothbay.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

