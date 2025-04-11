Warren Liburt, of Jefferson, born March 8, 1930, in Detroit, Mich., was raised in Huntington, N.Y., the son of Dr. and Mrs. Joseph Liburt. He died in his sleep March 26, 2025.

Warren was a top academic student at Huntington High School and a star tennis player. He graduated from Columbia University in 1950 where he was a key player on the varsity tennis team. Graduating from Columbia University Law school in 1953, he completed a year’s long clerkship with the Surrogate Judge of Suffolk County, with whom he had interned during law school. He subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Army; after completing basic training he served with distinction in the Judge Advocate General Corps.

After being discharged from the Army, Warren established a private practice, embracing a good deal of pro bono work and participating in Rotary and the Young Republicans.

Warren left private practice and in 1981 moved to Maine where he worked for the Maine Department of Human Services for 38 years, retiring in 2019. In retirement he enjoyed reading, watching old movies, spoiling the cats, and sitting on a rock along the coast watching the tide change.

He is survived by his wife, Ann; daughter, Ellen; son, Joseph; and brother, Burke.

There will be a graveside service this summer in Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To share a condolence or memory with the Liburt family, visit Warren’s book of memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

