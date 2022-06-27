Warren Lincoln Moody, 91, passed away on May 26, 2022. Born in Waldoboro, a son of the late Percy Barrett Moody and the late Bertha Leora Maloney Moody, he was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

He enjoyed watching the sunset, purple martins, and spending time with friends and family. He retired from General Motors after 31 years, where he truly had a passion for his work as a dedicated engineer and “inventor” for the Detroit Diesel Allison division.

He will be remembered by so many for his great gift of storytelling, his ability to look outside the box, drive a nail, find a solution to almost any problem, and his devotion to his family.

Survivors include a son, Michael Paul Moody, of Big Rapids, Mich.; daughter, Cynthia Jordan Manchester, of Fullerton, Calif.; son, Kenneth Barrett Moody, of San Diego, Calif.; and daughter Megan Adair Gambrell, of Taylors, S.C.; grandchildren, Joshua Aaron Moody, Tyler Jordan Moody, John Wesley Price, Richard Torrance Price, Stephanie Marie Hogan, Shannon Moody Adamson, Tara Moody Sturges, Wyatt Gray Gambrell, and Waylon Grace Gambrell; and great-grandchildren, Austin Moody, Elijah Moody, Nicholas Green, Zachary Liska, Olivia Moody, William Moody, Benjamin Moody, Christian Price, Alice Hogan, Nathaniel Hogan, Lauren Hogan, Audrey Hogan, Otto Adamson, Maeve Adamson, and Harper Sturges.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Arthur Dewey Moody, Alvah Irving Moody, and David Barrett Moody; his sisters, Nellie Emma Moody Jones and Judith Corrine Moody Beck; and his son, Gary Richard Moody.

Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Hall’s of Waldoboro. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Rural Cemetery, 549 Washington Road, in Waldoboro.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the P. B. Moody scholarship fund, care of Medomak Valley High School, 320 Manktown Road, Waldoboro, Maine 04572.

Condolences may be shared with the family at hallfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hall Funeral Home and Midcoast Crematory, 949 Main St., Waldoboro.

