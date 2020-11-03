Watson Gerould Clark III, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, peacefully passed away on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. He was 90 years old.

Gerry was born on April 22, 1930 in Englewood, N.J. He was the son of Watson Gerould Clark Jr. and Helen Mary Goodman of Tuxedo Park, N.Y.

Gerry grew up in Englewood, N.J., attended Storm King School in Cornwall, N.Y., and spent most of his summers working at the family farm, Woods Edge Dairy, on Martha’s Vineyard. He and his brother Bill were tasked with delivering milk to homes and stores on the island. His mom and dad hoped that they would not drink up all the profits before completing those deliveries! It was there that Gerry’s love of flying began as his mom, a military transport pilot, taught him how to fly.

Gerry graduated from Cornell University, where he was in the ROTC. He entered the military as an officer and pilot. He flew multi-engine aircraft and was a tactical reconnaissance flight commander during the Korean War. Following his military duty, he embarked on what became a long and successful career as a leader in the property and casualty insurance industry, where he was admired and well respected by his peers. He was a mentor to those around him, and often called upon to help tackle the most complex business challenges.

At the same time, Gerry met the love of his life, Gail McLeod of Tenafly, N.J. They were married in September of 1957. Gerry and Gail raised four children in Tenafly, where he was very active in the community, serving on numerous boards, to include the board of education and the Presbyterian church, as well as being deeply involved in their children’s various school and sports activities.

Second only to his love of family and friends was his love of their wonderful, lifelong home in Bremen, where they ultimately retired. Once again, his love of service to the community continued as he volunteered on the board of the Bremen Library, Pemaquid Watershed Association, and the Bremen Board of Appeals, to mention a few.

Gerry was a man of great strength and character. He epitomized our true purpose on Earth, to make the very most possible with our individual abilities and talents, and to have love and compassion for others. He taught us all the value and importance of having a positive attitude. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Gail; his four children and their families, Ashley Daniels-Kolin, her husband Randolph and their incredible dog Strudel; Gerry Clark, his wife Garrett and their children Cameron, Emery, Hannah Dean, her husband Kevin and their son, Van; Linda Fraylick, her husband Kurt and their children Conor and Caroline; and Chris Clark, his wife Nicole and their children Olivia and Cole.

A celebration of life for Gerry will be held in the spring.

If you would like to make a contribution in Gerry’s memory, he was an avid supporter of the Pemaquid Watershed Association, which is now part of the Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, P.O. Box 333, Damariscotta, ME 04543.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

