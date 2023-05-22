Wayne Addison McFarland, 70, passed away on May 9, 2023 at the Sussman House in Rockport, with his loving family by his side.

Wayne was born in Damariscotta on Oct. 24, 1952, to parents William and Virginia Goudy McFarland.

Everyone who knew Wayne knew he took pride in everything he did, from construction, and running a successful lobster trap-building business, to being captain of his own lobster boat. His family said he was a workaholic, even after retiring he worked for Brooks Trap in Thomaston, building lobster traps to stay busy. His family said he worked seven days a week, 365 days a year – even working Christmas day.

Wayne leaves behind his loving wife of 14 years, Raynah McFarland; stepdaughters, Amanda Mendoza and Katlin Heath; and his grandchildren, Ethan, Cameron, Lacey, Oaklee, and Kayla. He also leaves his four-legged companion, Molly; along with nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Per Wayne’s wishes his family will honor his life privately.

Hall Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 78 Main St. in Thomaston has care of the arrangements.

To extend online condolences to Wayne’s family, please visit Wayne’s Book of Memories at hallfuneralhomes.com.

