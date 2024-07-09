Wayne Elmer Sirois, 81, of Dresden, died Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024, at the VA Togus Healthcare.

He was born in Gardiner, on March 30, 1942, the son of Maurice and Carolyn (Bailey) Sirois.

Wayne was a legendary worm digger and was still out digging the best of them all until dementia took hold. He also worked for Northeast Distribution and loved the guys like family. He also helped build the first Ben and Jerry’s Ice Cream factory in Vermont. Wayne loved to spend his days off watching wrestling, working on his model airplanes or ships.

He left this world surrounded by two people who loved him the most and had always been there for him.

He was predeceased by his parents; two brothers, Jerry and Clyde Sirois; son, James Larrabee; and granddaughter, Felicia Lathrop.

Wayne is survived by Cindy and Octavia Sirois; seven other children; and several grandchildren.

Wayne’s military memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 15, 2024, at Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Avenue, in Gardiner.

Arrangements and guidance are entrusted with Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Avenue, in Gardiner.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website staplesfuneralhome.com.

