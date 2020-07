A graveside service for Wayne I. Pinkham, who passed away on Jan. 8, 2020, will be held at the Brookland Cemetery in Waldoboro on Saturday, July 18 at 1 p.m., with Rev. Bob Bellows officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne’s name to the Laurie Pinkham Scholarship Fund, Medomak Valley High School, 320 Manktown Road, Waldoboro, ME 04572.

Hall’s of Waldoboro has care of the arrangements.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print