Wayne Jon Baldwin, 75, of Bristol, passed away on the morning of July 10, 2024 at his home, with his wife by his side. Born in Lynn, Mass. on Sept. 17, 1948, he was the son of Beatrice Fliegal and William Baldwin.

Wayne attended Pentucket Regional High School, in West Newbury, Mass. He later served in the U.S. Army from 1967-1969 where he was a member of the Airborne Rangers Special Forces, attaining the rank of SSG E-6 Sergeant. His overseas duty took him to Vietnam as a Delta Force member. He was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star with three clusters, Purple Heart with three clusters, and several other awards.

When he returned home to South Groveland, Mass., he worked as a carpenter for many years. In 1979, he started his own business, New England Barn Design, where he was successful in designing and building post and beam homes.

In 1981 he married Stephanie Davidson. Sharing a love of architectural design, and wanting to build their own home, they decided to leave Massachusetts and move to Maine where they had vacationed many times. They built their first home in Lincolnville. Several years later, they decided to relocate to Bristol where they built their second home, and have lived there happily for the past 26 years.

During this time he gave up building homes. Being artistic all his life, he turned a hobby of wood carving into a new career. He has shown his work in several galleries along the Midcoast, most recently at the Peace Gallery in Damariscotta.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie, who loved him very much, and will miss him terribly.

There will be no memorial service, just a small gathering of family at his home.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta, ME 04543. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

