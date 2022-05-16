Advanced Search
Wayne Little Service Announcement

A graveside service with military honors for Wayne Little, who passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, will be held at the Orff Achorn Cemetery in Waldoboro, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 19.

Hall’s, of Waldoboro, has care of the arrangements.

