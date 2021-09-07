Wayne W. Simmons, 82, of Waldoboro, passed away peacefully at home with his wife and girls by his side, on the evening of Sept. 2, 2021. He was born in Waldoboro on Feb. 8, 1939, the son of Pearl A. and Ida M. (Sprague) Simmons.

He grew up on the family farm with his 10 brothers and sisters, and attended Waldoboro schools. He worked in the woods alongside his father. In 1958, he married Barbara Thibodeau. They lived in Florida for 15 years, returning to Maine in 1975, when he began working as a lobsterman for 40 years, retiring “at the ripe old age of 78.”

He enjoyed raccoon and deer hunting and hunting bobcat with Bill Dow. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, Westerns and football, especially the Miami Dolphins.

In addition to his parents, Wayne is preceded in death by his son, Randy, who died in July 2020.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, of Waldoboro; his daughters, Cindi Rodeffer and her children, Kyle and Cameron Rodeffer; Melanie Simmons and her children, Mike and Jillian Paradis; Missy Swartz and husband Larry, and their children, Anna Shoemaker and Christopher Swartz; and Angel Pitcher and her children, Kayla Wilshire and Keanan Pitcher; 11 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at Orff’s Corner Cemetery, 2410 Winslow Mills Road in Waldoboro. The Reverend Robert Bellows will officiate.

Should friends so desire, donations may be made to the Orff’s Corner Community Church, P.O. Box 1021, Waldoboro, ME 04572-1021.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for his family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

