Welsie Jane Howard, 89, of Chamberlain, passed away on the morning of Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Chase Point in Damariscotta. Born on Oct. 27, 1931, in LaGrange, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Arthur D. and Welsie (Smith) Swanson.

Welsie grew up in LaGrange until age 16 when she moved to Manhasset, N.Y. with her mother to live with her aunt and uncle. She was a graduate of Manhasset High School and the Katharine Gibbs School in New York City.

On Nov. 24, 1951, she married John F. Howard, Sr. For more than 30 years, she was the secretary for the Congregational Church of Huntington in Centerport, N.Y. Welsie and John moved to Maine after their retirement in 1999. Welsie was a volunteer at the Bristol Area Library and Miles Memorial Hospital. She will be remembered as an avid animal lover, especially of cats.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 68 years who died on Dec. 4, 2019; and her son, John F. Howard Jr. who died on Feb. 2, 2021.

Welsie is survived by her children: Daniel D. Howard and his wife Karen of Williamsville, N.Y.; Robert K. Howard and his wife Joanne of Southampton, N.Y.; and Jane Howard Lazaras and her husband Matthew of Pooler, Ga.; as well as nine grandchildren.

Private services will be held at the convenience of her family. Should friends so desire, donations may be made in Welsie’s memory to the Bristol Area Library, P.O. Box 173, New Harbor, ME 04554; or to Midcoast Humane, 190 Pleasant St., Brunswick, ME 04011.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Strong-Hancock Funeral Home, 612 Main St., Damariscotta. Condolences, and messages for her family, may be expressed by visiting stronghancock.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

